Raye Constance Surles McCain



7/12/1925 - 9/11/2020



Raye Constance Surles McCain, a Pensacola native-born to the late Erma and Raymond Surles on July 12, 1925. Raye was united in holy matrimony to Robert L. McCain. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School Class of 1943. Raye attended Florida A&M University. She was employed with ARC Gateway, formerly the Escambia County Association for Retarded Citizens for 35 years.



Early in life, Raye accepted Christ and united with Allen Chapel AME Zion Church where she continued her membership until her passing.



Raye enjoyed traveling, reading, and was the "master chef" for her family and friends.



Raye was preceded in death by her brother, Frank H. Surles. She leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, Irma (Al) Coby; two sons, Don McCain and Carl McCain; special cousin, Annie Louise White; a niece, Regina Holmes; extended family, Tony & Aretta Green, Taylor (Raphael) Vickers; and, a host of relatives and friends.



The Viewing is Thursday, September 17th from 12:00 Noon to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service is Friday, September 18th, at 2:00 p.m. at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, 55 Coast Road, Pensacola, FL 32507. Burial is at St. John Cemetery, 301 North G Street, Pensacola, FL 32501.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to ARC Gateway in memory of Raye.









