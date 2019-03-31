Raymond Louis Bann



Pace - Raymond Louis Bann, 89, formerly of Pace, Florida, went to be with our Lord on March 19, 2019.



Ray was born in Dayton, Ohio, on June 3, 1929. He graduated from Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio.



Ray spent 31 years in the military, attaining the highest enlisted rank of Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. His career began in the Administration field, before transitioning to flight status as a loadmaster on the C-130, C-141, and C-5 aircrafts. After serving tours in England, Scotland, and France, Ray was assigned to McGuire AFB, New Jersey, from where he flew many missions during the Vietnam War. Eventually, Ray became the Chief Loadmaster for 21st Air Force at McGuire AFB. Ray completed the U.S. Army Airborne School at Fort Benning, Georgia; and, at the time, he was the oldest graduate on record at the age of 41.



While serving in the military, Ray earned a Private Pilot's license, an Air Transport Pilot rating, and he was also a Certified Instrument Flight Instructor pilot. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Ray became the manager of Trenton-Robbinsville Airport in New Jersey and then became a Corporate Pilot for Greater Media in the North East.



After his working life ended, Ray moved from Mt. Holly, New Jersey, to Maryland and then to Pace in July 2004.



Ray enjoyed hunting, fishing, skeet shooting, vegetable gardening, running, walking, bowling, and collecting coins and guns. He also participated in Civil War re-enactments and the Cowboy Shootouts in Galena, Maryland. He spent much time as a volunteer in soup kitchens and as an inspector for the Humane Society and was active in his local church.



Ray was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Fay Bann, of Liverpool, England, and his second wife of 9 years, Ethel Fain Bann. He will be sorely missed by his daughter, Elizabeth (and husband Terry) Tyrrell of England; his son, Peter (and wife Janet) Bann of Pensacola, Florida; his grandchildren, Pandora Tyrrell, Trevor Tyrrell, Christopher Bann, Phillip Bann, Denalyn Bann and Andrew Bann; and his great-grandchildren, Violet Hartle-Tyrrell, Adele Bann, Jack Bann and Ramona Bann.



His family will remember Ray for his great love of animals, his passion for flying and all things related to aircraft, his fondness for cowboy movies, his incredible stubbornness, his honesty, and for being a man of his word.