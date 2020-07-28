1/1
Reba Lee Wright Barry
1931 - 2020
Reba Lee Wright Barry

Milton - Reba Lee Wright Barry, age 88, passed away Sunday, July 26th, 2020.

Reba was born in Alto, Georgia, on December 3, 1931; she was the daughter of the late William Luther and Vallie Jane Patton Wright. While her career in life was a bookkeeper, more importantly she was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas J. Barry; two sisters, Virginia Gail Copeland and Floyce Wright Mallory; and her brothers, Lawrence, William Amos, Carvin T. and Vermon Wright.

She is survived by her children, Pam Barry Ledbetter, Sandy Andreoletti (Gino), Timothy J. Barry (Debi), and Lisa Kell (David). Surviving grandchildren are, Kyle Jernigan (Jennifer), Bridgett Carnley (Brian), Ralph Kelley (Erin) and Joey Barry; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lucille Rudeseal, of Cornelia, Georgia.

Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Barrancas National Cemetery, onboard Pensacola Naval Air Station, with Lewis Funeral Home of Milton directing.

It is requested, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to Emerald Coast Hospice (5536 Stewart St. Milton, FL 32570.)




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
01:00 PM
Barrancas National Cemetery, onboard Pensacola Naval Air Station
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home
6405 Highway 90
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 623-2243
