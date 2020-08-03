Rebecca Baniakas MacArthur
Pensacola - Rebecca Baniakas MacArthur, 99, died peacefully on August 2, 2020, nine days before her 100th birthday. She was born August 11, 1920 in Albany, Georgia to Steve George Baniakas and Catherine Kliafa. After graduation from Gadsden County High School in Quincy, Florida class of 1939, her family moved to Pensacola, Florida in 1942. They opened The Tiny Waffle Shop on Palafox Street which later became The Brass Lantern Restaurant. She was always helpful in her family's restaurant.
When they moved to Pensacola, her family joined The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, she was a faithful and active member in many ways including the annual Greek Festival. She also enjoyed counted cross stitch, quilting and baking delicious Greek sweets.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers George, Perry and Chris and her sister, Helen.
She is survived by her niece, Donna Melton Hual and her husband, Chuck. She is also survived by her great nephew Jeffrey Hual and his wife, Kerry, and their son, Jacob. Also, surviving her are great nephew, Brian Hual and great niece, Kristin Hual.
Because of the coronavirus, there will be a small family funeral. A memorial will be planned in the future.
The family is grateful for the kindness and loving care she received in the last weeks of her life from nurses Latesha, Gabrielle, Amy, Caleb, Elizabeth, Melissa and Debbie.
If you wish, please, make a donation to The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Covenant Hospice or a charity of your choice
