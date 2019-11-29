|
Rebecca Elaine Graham
Pensacola - Rebecca Elaine Willis Graham, also known as "Becky", 73, passed away on November 26, 2019 at West Florida Hospital. She was born to the late Josie and Frank Willis on January 24, 1946 in Pensacola, Florida.
Becky attended Tate High School before, attending Pensacola Junior College, where she was the president of her sorority club.
She was the Drug Department manager of Albertson on 9th Avenue for 26 years.
Becky enjoyed the outdoors, cooking, playing poker and spending time with her family.
She was predeceased by her husband Dan Graham and her loving sister, Mary Nix.
Becky is survived by her son, Danny Graham; grandson Caden Graham; brother, Frank Willis (Mary).
Her daughter-in-law, Angie, graciously took care of her in the final months of her beautiful life.
A memorial service is scheduled for December 8, 2019, Sunday at 2:00 PM at Trahan Family Funeral Home in Pensacola. Visitation will start at 1:00 PM. Ed Norris will be officiating the ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, Becky would appreciate a donation to a Diabetic organization of your choice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019