My heart is heavy and the grief is raw, however I know Becky is safe in the arms of her creator and her precious Mother. Years of friendship and a special week in the Bahamas with Becky and others are some of the memories I cherish. Also the care and kindness for her Mother and so many others. I would see her and Angela at Chets Seafood restaurant every Friday for early dinner unless someone was ill. What beauty and joy she brought to all with just a smile. Beck you will be missed and the earth is a sadder place without you. Peace, Love and Joy to all.

Brenda Jones Sanchez

Friend