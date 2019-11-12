Services
Rebecca J. "Becky" Chase

Rebecca J. "Becky" Chase Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" J. Chase

Akron, OH - Rebecca "Becky" J. Chase, 89, of Akron, OH went to be with the Lord on November 8, 2019. Preceding her in death are her parents and brother Byron Smith of Walnut Hill, FL.

Becky's memory will forever be cherished by husband Jack and her children: Teresha Thames, Danise Beadle, Terry Thames III, Jan Westfall and Jean Snyder; her step children: Debbie Thornbury, Carmel Chilton, and Alex Chase; 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday November 16 at 2 PM at Crusade Baptist Church at 2982 Copley Road Copley, OH 44321. In lieu of flowers, please send all memorial gifts payable to Crusade Baptist Church.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
