Rebecca Sanders Wiggins



Cantonment, FL - Rebecca Sanders Wiggins passed peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday, February 24, 2019. A native of El Dorado, AR, Beccie moved with her family to the Florida panhandle when she was just a little girl. She graduated from Tate High School in 1968 and attended Pensacola Junior College where she became a Registered Nurse. She was a critical care nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital for over 17 years. In 1990 Beccie left nursing for the education field. This decision allowed her to spend more time with her family. She was hired at Woodham High School teaching health science classes and started the school's first HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) program. For the 1998-1999 school year Beccie was named Woodham's Teacher of the Year. In 2003 she moved to the new West Florida High School of Advanced Technology to continue teaching health science courses. In 2006, due to medical conditions, Beccie retired from the Escambia County School District. Soon after retiring she began as an adjunct instructor at PJC for the Nursing Lab up until 2009.Beccie loved spending time with her family, especially her grand babies. With three active children, she never missed a practice, game, or recital. She loved camping, traveling, HGTV, taking care of her mother, and spending quality time with her husband, and love of her life, Roy. Beccie was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church where she was an active member of the Senior Adult Choir and her beloved Sunday school group. Her love and faithfulness to Jesus kept her strong in her fight all the way to the finish line. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Sanders, and brother-in-law, Lamar Danielson. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Roy, sons David (Nicole) and Richie (Lea), daughter Katie (Andy) Wernette, and her seven grandchildren: Annabel, Jude, Charlie, Ellie, John Michael, Penny, & Abby. She is also survived by her mother Lorraine Sanders, sister Micah Danielson, and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Thursday, February 28th from 4:30-6:30pm at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Nine Mile Road. Funeral service will follow beginning at 6:30pm. Burial service will be at Barrancas National Cemetery at 11:00am, Friday, March 1, 2019 with processional beginning at 10:00am at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. The family would like to extend thanks and gratitude to Dr. Eldawy at Sacred Heart Oncology, Dr. Maher, Dr. Kalis, Mrs. Markham, Vikki Smolik and the nurses and staff in the SINU at Baptist Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, Pensacola, FL.



Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019