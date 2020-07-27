Rebecca Watkins Curtis
Pensacola - Rebecca Curtis, 79, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on July 25, 2020. Born in Jackson and reared in Clinton, MS, where she met her future husband, Ray Curtis. During their marriage of 49 years, she was blessed with two children, Tony and Lori. Becky's life was devoted to God and her family, unconditionally. During this spiritual walk, she was supported by lifelong friends from across the country.
She was preceded by her husband, Ray Curtis in 2007. She is survived by her son, Tony Curtis (Angela Curtis) and her daughter, Lori Curtis. She was further blessed by three grandchildren, Chloe, Alexandria and Ashton.
Services are being held for immediate family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to one of Becky's favorite charities, Christians United for Israel.
Services are being held for immediate family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to one of Becky's favorite charities, Christians United for Israel.
