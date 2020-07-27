1/
Rebecca Watkins Curtis
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Watkins Curtis

Pensacola - Rebecca Curtis, 79, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on July 25, 2020. Born in Jackson and reared in Clinton, MS, where she met her future husband, Ray Curtis. During their marriage of 49 years, she was blessed with two children, Tony and Lori. Becky's life was devoted to God and her family, unconditionally. During this spiritual walk, she was supported by lifelong friends from across the country.

She was preceded by her husband, Ray Curtis in 2007. She is survived by her son, Tony Curtis (Angela Curtis) and her daughter, Lori Curtis. She was further blessed by three grandchildren, Chloe, Alexandria and Ashton.

Services are being held for immediate family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to one of Becky's favorite charities, Christians United for Israel.

FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola, is entrusted with arrangements. You may express condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel
100 Beverly Parkway
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850) 432-6146
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Faith Chapel Funeral Homes - South Chapel South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved