Dr. Rebekah "Beka" Horton
Pensacola - A native of Tennessee, Beka was saved and felt God's call to full-time Christian service at age 15. She met and married Arlin Horton before their senior year at a Christian college in South Carolina. They taught high school at a Presbyterian boarding school in Kentucky for one year, then in 1952, they came to Pensacola. In 1954, she and her husband started a small Christian school with kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grades with 35 students and a goal to have 100 students someday. More grades were added and they moved the school to the Brent area.
She had a major influence in the academic areas of Pensacola Christian, grades K-12, and later Pensacola Christian College. When A Beka Book was started, it was named after her for her expertise caused the academic areas of Pensacola Christian to be founded on biblical values rather than secular philosophies.
In 1991, Clearwater Christian College awarded her an honorary Doctor of Letters degree for her contribution to Christian education.
She had varied experiences in teaching. For 20 years beginning in 1955, she had a weekly children's TV program, "Aunt Beka's Bible Stories" which was broadcast locally. For 40 years, she conducted a large weekly Bible class for women. Her insights in God's Word warmed the heart and enriched the soul. She taught high school Bible at Pensacola Christian for 22 years.
In 1972, Pensacola Christian began publishing Christian textbooks for K4 through high school called A Beka Book and she directed this effort to provide Christian textbooks for K4 through high school. Later, she wrote a 3-year program for Sunday school teachers of teens and adults called "Joyful Life."
She was unusually gifted by God with talent in many areas - as educator, author, editor, administrator, and Bible teacher. Pensacola Christian Academy and Pensacola Christian College with A Beka Book reflect her dedicated service to God!
Her life verse was John 15:16 "Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain: that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name, he may give it you."
In 2012, she retired from Pensacola Christian College and its ministries after 60 years of service as Co-Founder and Sr. Vice President.
Funeral services will be held on the campus of Pensacola Christian College in the Crowne Centre on Wednesday, July 1, at 10:30 a.m. CT. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are strongly encouraged. The service will also be streamed at pcci.edu/BekaHortonFuneral.
FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Parkway, Pensacola is entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.