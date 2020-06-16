Regula Merritt



Pensacola - Regula "Regi" Merritt, 94, departed to be with her Lord Jesus on June 12, 2020. She was born in Zürich, Switzerland February 9, 1926. She was a Registered Nurse and truly had the gift of caring for people of all ages. Her endless giving and incredible compassion was evident to everyone she met.



Regi is the daughter of the late Emilie and Armond Täuber. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Crystal Merritt, brother Walter Täuber and sister Hanni Sturzenegger. She is survived by Billy G. Merritt, her beloved husband of 69 years, son Mike (Kathy) Merritt of Columbia, SC, son Walter F. Merritt of Houston, TX, daughter Christine (Tommy) Poe of Pensacola, FL and sister-in-law Betty Claire Stone, Fairhope, AL. She cherished her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mrs. Merritt can be made to Samaritan Hands Ministry, First Baptist Church, 500 N. Palafox St., Pensacola, Florida 32501. Services will be held at First Baptist Church Pensacola on June 19, 2020 with visitation at 1:00 pm and a Celebration of Life memorial at 2:00 pm. Burial arrangements are with Bayview Fisher-Pou 3351 Scenic Hwy 90E, Pensacola, FL 32503.









