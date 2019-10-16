|
|
Reid Wesley Keene
Pensacola - Reid Wesley Keene was born April 11, 1921, in Hanover, IL, and died October 15, 2019, in Pensacola, FL. He was 98 years old.
Mr. Keene grew up in Hanover where he graduated from high school, after which he attended Monmouth College and graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a degree in business management. He worked in business for various corporations throughout his career, including Brach Candy Company, Wurlitzer Piano, Litton Industries, and Texas Refinery Corporation. He retired for the third time in 1988 in Pensacola, FL.
Throughout his life, he was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, boating, and the outdoors. Throughout his career, he was active in his community and church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Myrtle Keene.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris Shirreffs Keene, of Pensacola, FL; son, Bruce Keene (Bonnie), of Sturgeon Bay, WI; daughter, Laura Keene (Barry Beroset), of Pensacola, FL; son, Ross Keene (Stacy) of Pensacola, FL; grandsons, Wade Beroset (Frederique) of Pensacola, FL; John Beroset (Katie) of Gulf Breeze, FL; granddaughters, Olivia Keene, of Pensacola, FL; Gwyneth Keene, of Pensacola, FL; great grandsons, Drew and Jack Beroset, of Gulf Breeze, FL and great granddaughters, Isabelle and Claire Beroset of Pensacola, FL.
Because I could not stop for death - He kindly stopped for me - The Carriage held but just Ourselves - And Immortality
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019