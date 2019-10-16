Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
For more information about
Reid Keene
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Reid Keene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reid Wesley Keene


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reid Wesley Keene Obituary
Reid Wesley Keene

Pensacola - Reid Wesley Keene was born April 11, 1921, in Hanover, IL, and died October 15, 2019, in Pensacola, FL. He was 98 years old.

Mr. Keene grew up in Hanover where he graduated from high school, after which he attended Monmouth College and graduated from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with a degree in business management. He worked in business for various corporations throughout his career, including Brach Candy Company, Wurlitzer Piano, Litton Industries, and Texas Refinery Corporation. He retired for the third time in 1988 in Pensacola, FL.

Throughout his life, he was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, boating, and the outdoors. Throughout his career, he was active in his community and church.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Myrtle Keene.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doris Shirreffs Keene, of Pensacola, FL; son, Bruce Keene (Bonnie), of Sturgeon Bay, WI; daughter, Laura Keene (Barry Beroset), of Pensacola, FL; son, Ross Keene (Stacy) of Pensacola, FL; grandsons, Wade Beroset (Frederique) of Pensacola, FL; John Beroset (Katie) of Gulf Breeze, FL; granddaughters, Olivia Keene, of Pensacola, FL; Gwyneth Keene, of Pensacola, FL; great grandsons, Drew and Jack Beroset, of Gulf Breeze, FL and great granddaughters, Isabelle and Claire Beroset of Pensacola, FL.

Because I could not stop for death - He kindly stopped for me - The Carriage held but just Ourselves - And Immortality
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now