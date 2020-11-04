1/1
Renee Newell Benton
Renee Newell Benton

Pensacola - Renee Newell Benton, age 74, of Pensacola, Florida passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020. Renee was born July 29, 1946 in Pensacola, Florida.

She was predeceased by her mother, Evangeline Bray Newell; father, Chester Ernest Newell; brother, Terry C. Newell; and sister, Bette Bolling.

Renee is survived by her son, Jacob (Julia) Benton; daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Honaker; brother in law, Auburn (Cheryl) Benton Jr.; sister, Janis Bryant; sister in laws, Sis Newell, Carol (Bill) Brabson; Janet Lincks ; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, 619 N. New Warrington Rd., Pensacola, Florida 32506. The memorial service for Renee will begin 1:00 pm.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oaklawnfunerals.com for the Benton family.






Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
