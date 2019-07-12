|
|
(LTC) (Ret) Lindsey Beale Minturn, Jr.
Ocean City, MD - Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Lindsey Beale Minturn, Jr. passed away at his home in Ocean City, MD on June 29th, 2019. He was 88 years old. He leaves behind his spouse, Douglas Dewar.
LTC Minturn was predeceased by his wife, Betty Ann McNulty Minturn, and leaves behind their three daughters; Brooke M. Trapp (Thomas); Blair M. Kendall; Courtney M. Jaszcz (James); five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, his sister, India Benoit; several nieces and nephews.
LTC Minturn was born on July 23, 1930 in Bogalusa, LA. He graduated from the USMA, West Point. His two decades of military service included a tour of duty in Korea and two tours in Vietnam with 173rd Airborne Brigade and 45th MI Company.
LTC Minturn will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to one of his favorite charities; The , or Believe in Tomorrow Children's Foundation House By The Sea.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 12, 2019