Reta A. "Della" Brimble



Milton - Reta Ardella "Della" Brimble, born May 1, 1929 at Fenholloway, FL to Reta Barbara Lampp and James Lafayette Yeoman. She reunited with her parents and siblings on September 22, 2020.



Della resided in Longwood, FL most of her childhood, graduating from Lyman School in 1947. She was a member of First Baptist Church Longwood and worked at American Wood Products among other construction type companies as a bookkeeper. Della moved to Milton, FL in 1981 where she was a member of Olivet Baptist Church. In 1994, she married Richard Brimble of Milton, FL and worked as a bookkeeper at Pea Ridge Cash & Carry until retiring to enjoy travelling. She always sang in the choir at whatever church she attended.



Survivors include: her children, Larry (Ann) Miller, Lynne (Dean) Vann, Lonnie (Kim) Miller, and Laurie Pearson; step-daughter, Lila Mosley; eleven grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.



Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home, Milton Chapel.



Burial will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Mount Enon Memorial Cemetery in Plant City, FL.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Brain Foundation or Alzheimer's Research Foundation of America.









