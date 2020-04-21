|
|
Reuben Olander Doyle
Pensacola - Reuben Olander Doyle passed away April 19, 2020, following several years of medical issues and a brief decline at Olive Branch Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pensacola, FL. He was born June 24, 1937 in Pensacola, Florida. He is preceded in death by his father, Glen H Doyle, Sr, his mother, Ada Doyle, brothers, Glen H. Doyle Jr., Leonard Doyle and sister Eula Mae Floyd. He is survived by his sister, Ruby Jean Daniel, wife, Sarah J Doyle and children Timothy C. Doyle, Robin Jerome Doyle, Anthony G. Doyle, Cynthia Jablonski, Michael R. Doyle and Denise Hoyle, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Because of the pandemic, no memorial service is planned at this time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020