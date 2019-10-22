|
|
Rhetta Lutz Cecil Giuli
Pensacola - Rhetta Cecil Giuli died at her home October 20, 2019.
Rhetta was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Langdon and Renetta Barrett Lutz. She moved to the St. Petersburg, FL area in 1937 but lived in Pensacola most of her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Andrew B Cecil, her husband, John F Giuli and her daughter-in-law, Sylvia Cecil.
Rhetta married "Andy" Cecil in 1952 and they were blessed with four children. She leaves behind her daughters, Stephanie (Robert) Knight, Michelle (Tom) Warren, Andrea (Carl) Baldwin and son Doug Cecil. Rhetta is also survived by her brother, Langdon "Pinky" Lutz, her grandchildren, Andrew & Robert Warren, Avery & Ahna Cecil and Carl Douglas, John & Jacob Baldwin. Rhetta was blessed with 2 great-grandchildren, Bentley Baldwin and Harper Rea Warren, both of whom survived her.
Rhetta embraced life with love and an absolute faith in God and those she loved. She was an avid bridge player, loved to play golf in her younger days and active in the Retired Military Officers Association. Rhetta was a devoted Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lillian, AL for well over 50 years.
Visitation will be 4-6 PM Friday, Oct 25 at Faith Chapel Funeral, Pensacola. On Sat Oct 26, 2019 at St Joseph Church, Lillian, AL a Rosary will be said at 9:30 AM and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at at 10:00 . In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019