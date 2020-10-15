Rhoda "Sue" Foster Porter



On October 4, 2020, at the age of 81, heaven gained another angel. Sue was born on February 16, 1939, to Laskey and Cumi Foster. She lived the majority of her live in Pensacola, Florida. Although she never had children, she assumed all her nieces and nephews as if they were her own. Her family and friends knew her for her loving spirit and her humorous ways. Each will carry their own sweet memories of her. In 2005 Sue moved in with her nephew Tony McKnight and his wife Nancy and truly had the family she always wanted. She so loved being Mimi to Chavon and Chad and as their families grew so did her love. Brionna, Hunter and Lacey all knew her as a loving grandmother. As Chad married Jessica; she and her two children (Tristen and Rae) also was blessed to know her. Nancy and Sue had a special relationship that gave her an extended life as she provided for her care. Sue's wishes were not to have a funeral so a small memorial with be set up at a later date.



Trahan Family Funeral Home is the funeral home in charge









