Rhonda Angel Hughes
1967-2019
Rhonda Angel Hughes, age 52, of Pensacola, died Saturday, August 31, at her home after a long struggle with a debilitating illness. Rhonda was born on March 7, 1967, at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. She was a lifelong resident of Pensacola who was very active in the community.
Rhonda was a loyal member and acolyte at Christ Episcopal Church on Wright Street. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Edward Hughes.
Rhonda actively pursued her passion for animal care and protection. She began with volunteer work at the humane society at age 8. She started working for many local veterinarians at the age of 14 and continued proper care of domestic animals and wildlife, surgical assistance and animal rescues. Many rescued fur babies came home to live with her.
Rhonda received a Bachelor Degree in Agricultural Communication from the University of Florida in 1993. After graduation, she began working for the University. She served as a Biochemist in a lab at the University Of Florida School Of Veterinarian Medicine. She assisted in the care of domestic and wild animals that were receiving treatment, surgery, or delivering babies.
Rhonda returned to Pensacola in 1998 where she served as the Administrative Assistant with the Council on Aging of West Florida. She was a tireless advocate. Rhonda helped countless Pensacola residents in several programs to include Meals on Wheels during her tenure. She continued to work with the Council on Aging until she fell ill in 2001.
Rhonda was always an advocate for people in need. Through her medical struggles, she became even more aware that beauty on the inside of a person is so much more important than exterior beauty. She kept a smile on her face and tried to encourage everyone she came in contact with.
Rhonda was also dedicated to her family to include her best friend, her mother, Marian Hughes, her sister, Deborah McDaniel, brother in law, Gene McDaniel, nephews Connor McDaniel and Jake McDaniel. She leaves the true gift of two uncles, John Sullivan (Linda) and Brad Carpenter (Joanne). She also leaves many cherished cousins and family members.
Rhonda's memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church on Wright Street on Tuesday, September 24, at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow in the Parish Hall. Everyone is welcome.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to the Council on Aging or the Humane Society in Rhonda's Honor.
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019