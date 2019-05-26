Services
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
(850) 453-2321
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Oak Lawn Funeral Home
619 New Warrington Road
Pensacola, FL 32506
Ricardo Arida Obituary
Ricardo Arida

Pensacola - Ricardo Arida of Pensacola passed away on May 17, 2019 at the age of 74. Born in Gumaca, Phillipines, Mr Arida spent 20 years serving in the United States Navy.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Myra M Arida (nee Matipo), son Marvin-Ray Arida; daughter-in-law Mary Arida; 4 brothers and brother-in-law Michael Hyde; 2 sisters and sister-in-law Myrna Hyde and 2 grandchildren Kai and Kaydin.

A Celebration of his life will take place at Oak Lawn Funeral Home Monday, May 27 from 4pm to 6pm.

A funeral service is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28 at Oak Lawn Funeral Home at 9:30 am with interment to follow at Barrancas National Cemetery.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 26, 2019
