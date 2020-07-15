Richard A. Alvoid, Sr.On July 11, 2020, Richard Arlen Alvoid Sr. bade farewell to the world. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on February 25, 1939 as the 11th generation descendant of Alexander Alvord, an English immigrant. He joined the Navy at age 17 then became a salesman before relocating to Pensacola, FL in 1965. He is survived by his three children: Cinda (Roger) Cheshire, Rocky Alvoid, and Richard (Cristina) Alvoid, Jr.; his grandchildren: Christin, Cheyenne, Adel, Maya, and Leonardo; and his siblings: William Duggan, Mary Kidwell, Dixie Ring, Edward Duggan, Dave Alvoid, Penny Paver, and Jeannie Ivery. He was preceded in death by his father, David Foster Alvoid, mother, Mabel Sarah Goodwin, and his siblings, John Alvoid, Carol Henderson, and Yvonne Goodwin.Private family services will take place at a later date.