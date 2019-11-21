Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pensacola - Richard A. Hazucha, 77, died of Alzheimer's disease on November 18, 2019, at home in Pensacola, Florida. Born August 14, 1942, to Paul and Elvira Hazucha in Nyack, NY, he graduated from Nyack HS in 1960. After two years of college, he joined the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge in 1966. He married his wife Marie, had three sons, and lived in Pearl River, NY. He was a real estate broker, builder, general contractor, carpenter and all-around master craftsman. He and his family moved to Pensacola, FL in 1988 and became a member of the American Legion Post 340. He was an avid bowler, pool player, and golfer. He was always there with a helping hand for family and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, his beloved granddaughter, Kristina, 22 and sister, Cheryl Blauvelt.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie; sons, Richard Jr. (Amy) of Austin, TX, Chris(Shannon); granddaughter, Amber of San Diego, CA, and Gregory (Tracy); grandson Justin of Molino, FL; brother, Paul(Ele) of Milton, FL; daughter in law Neicy of Pensacola, FL, and longtime friends Michael and Debbie Joslyn of Pensacola FL.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1:00-300 pm at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7523 Plantation Rd, Pensacola FL.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
