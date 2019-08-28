|
|
Richard Alan Griffin
Pensacola, FL - Richard Alan Griffin, 62, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.
He was born on March 5, 1957 in Chicago, IL to Jay and Trudy Griffin and became a pool player at an early age. In addition to shooting pool, he also enjoyed playing the guitar. After moving to Florida he completed training for his mortuary/funeral directors certificate. He joined the Navy at 28 as a mortician. While stationed in Pensacola he met Lyetta on a blind date and they were married in 1986. Rich and Lyetta were stationed in Naples, Italy when their first son Jeff was born in 1988. David was born in 1992. He retired from the Navy in 2002 from Washington, DC and the family moved to Valdosta, GA where Rich worked as a cytologist at South Georgia Medical Center. Rich continued to play his guitars and joined the American Pool Association in which he excelled. His team went to the second round at the National Championships in Las Vegas. He once ran 99 balls in a row and had a 16 match winning streak. The family moved to Pensacola in 2008 to take a cytology job with Pensacola Pathology. He joined a pool league here and attended numerous rock concerts. He retired in July of 2019. He loved the Chicago Bears, the Cubs, and most of all his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Lyetta Griffin; sons, Jeffrey Griffin and David Griffin (Sam); sister, Cheryl Barnett (Michael) of Gainesville, GA; cousin, June Bradley; sister-in-law, Clancy O'Donnell (Larry); brother-in-law, Gregory Peterson (Oksana); sister-in-law, Anita Sanford (John); brother-in-law, Bret Peterson (Lisa).
Visitation will be 11:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel. Chaplain Mark Brown with Emerald Coast Hospice will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Griffin Family would like to express a special thanks to nurse Philip with Emerald Coast Hospice.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019