Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Georgia National Cemetery
2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane
Canton, GA
Richard Allen Obituary
Richard Allen

Pensacola - Richard Hale Allen, 69, of Pensacola, FL. passed away peacefully in the company of his daughters on March 5, 2019 at their home in Canton, GA after a courageous battle with Cancer. He was born on February 4, 1950 in Kalamazoo, MI. He is a Veteran of the Navy after serving 20 years as a Machinery Repairman. He then began a successful career with the United States Post Office, retiring in October 2018. Richard is survived by his two daughters and 5 grandchildren. Family and Friends are invited to attend a celebration of life on March 19, 2019 at 3:00pm at the Georgia National Cemetery located at 2025 Mount Carmel Church Lane Canton, GA 30114.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
