Richard Allen Dunn
Pensacola - Richard Allen Dunn, age 40, passed away peacefully at his home, following a brief illness on Friday, April 5, 2019. Richard was born in Tiffin, Ohio, but called Pensacola home and was a life-long resident.
Richard grew up loving all things outdoors, dirt bikes, fishing, hunting; the more dirt and grime involved the better!
From a young age he loved to "work on stuff" and stayed true to his joy of fixing things as he owned and operated Southern Auto Repair where he not only built a long list of customers; but formed many close friendships. His door was always open and many times "after hours" at his shop was a time cherished by many friends.
When Richard wasn't working on cars he loved any kind of fishing, especially the Spring thrill of cobia season. Fall months kept him in the woods patiently waiting for yet another trophy Buck.
Richard was a father to three children who each held a special place in his heart. Lenzie, his first born, kept him on his toes with her car repairs and need for advice; Hunter was his first mate on the boat and his best bud; and Carlie, his Princess was his date to many tea parties and Barbie dress ups.
Richard is survived by his children, Lenzie Marie Dunn, Hunter Dalton Dunn and Carlie Dawn Dunn; fiancé - Michelle Caswell, mother - Cindy Riker and sister - Dawn Wise (nephew, Wesley), Uncle Bob Riker (aunt, Mary) - all of Pensacola; as well as Aunt Tina Galloway (Ohio) and many other Cousins, Extended Family members and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Gulf Breeze United Methodist Church.
In keeping with his love of fishing; Richard's ashes will be scattered at sea from his boat, Snatch Happy, at a later date with friends and family.
The Family would like to extend their sincere thank you for the outpouring of support received during this time.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 12, 2019