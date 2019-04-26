Services
Christian Life Church
4401 Avalon Blvd
Milton, FL 32583
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christian Life Church
Milton , FL
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Christian Life Church
Milton , FL
Resources
Richard "Dick" Bingham


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard "Dick" Bingham Obituary
Richard "Dick" Bingham

Grand Rivers, KY - Richard "Dick" Bingham, 81, of Grand Rivers, Kentucky passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Dick was born in Milton, Florida, September 10, 1937. Upon graduating from Century High, he attended PJC for two years and then went to work for Air Products Inc., in Pace, Florida. He retired after working 40 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Gillie Lee and Vida Mae Bingham. Richard is survived by his wife of 32 years, Carolyn Bingham; a brother, Leon Bingham; his children, Rocky (David) Leber, Chris Bingham, Robert (Lisa) Bingham, Rickey (Robin) Bingham and Lynn (David) Johnson and step-children Eric (Amy) Jackson and Jerry (Angie) Jackson. Twenty grandkids, Twenty-six great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Christian Life Church in Milton with Pastor Ed Leber officiating. Visitation will be held 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Bayview Memorial Gardens.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
