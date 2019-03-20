Services
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Byron Carter

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Byron Carter Obituary
Richard Byron Carter

Pensacola - Richard B. Carter, 64, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born in Pensacola and loved the beach and fishing. He was the Owner/Operator of Perdido Plastering for approximately 20 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. and Gennell E. Carter and brothers, James and Randall.

Survivors include his daughter, Kalyn Nicole Carter; three brothers, John M. (Phyllis), William S. (Joan) and Frederick H. (Patti); sister-in-law, Diana and several nieces and nephews.

We appreciate everyone's prayers and kindness during Ricky's illness.

A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 with visitation from 1:00-2:00pm and service at 2:00pm at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, FL 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family-Funeral & Cremation
Download Now