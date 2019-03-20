|
|
Richard Byron Carter
Pensacola - Richard B. Carter, 64, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. He was born in Pensacola and loved the beach and fishing. He was the Owner/Operator of Perdido Plastering for approximately 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John M. and Gennell E. Carter and brothers, James and Randall.
Survivors include his daughter, Kalyn Nicole Carter; three brothers, John M. (Phyllis), William S. (Joan) and Frederick H. (Patti); sister-in-law, Diana and several nieces and nephews.
We appreciate everyone's prayers and kindness during Ricky's illness.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019 with visitation from 1:00-2:00pm and service at 2:00pm at Family-Funeral & Cremation, 7253 Plantation Road, Pensacola, FL 32504.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019