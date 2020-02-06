Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton
6539 Trammel Dr.
Milton, FL 32570
(850) 564-1585
Richard C. Dykes Jr. Obituary
Richard C. Dykes, Jr

Pace - Richard Collins Dykes, Jr. passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 66.

Richard was a hardworking, dedicated family man and an avid hunter and fisherman. He was known as PawPaw to his precious grandchildren, whom he considered his gifts from God.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard & Geraldine Dykes, Sr. & his brother, Dennis "Gimlet" Dykes.

He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Peggy E. Dykes; 2 daughters, Christal "Gail" Wade (Lamar) & Savannah "Danielle" Enfinger (Jacob); 2 sons, Richard C Dykes III & Cameron Dykes; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and 3 siblings: Mary Dravenstatt (Gary), Michael Dykes (Marie) & Tammy Cabana (Andy).

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes that donations be made to Covenant Hospice in his honor.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
