|
|
Richard E. Wilson
Pensacola - Richard E Wilson passed peacefully on June 14, 2019. Born in Kendrick, Fl, on August 21, 1930, he grew up in Central Florida and proudly worked at the first Publix store in his hometown of Winter Haven, Fl. He married the love of his life, Jocelyn A. Martin, in 1952 and they have lived a true love story. After graduating from Emory University, Richard, as an ordained Methodist minister, served congregations in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. He moved his family to California in 1969 where he worked with his brother, Clyde in a wholesale food business and later opened his own retail gourmet stores. He and Jocelyn returned to Florida in 1992, settling in Pensacola and becoming active members of Cokesbury United Methodist Church. He worked at the Pensacola/Mannheim Auto Auction for 20 years and made friends most anywhere he went. Richard was a real 'people person' and always had a joyous smile and gentle manner. He is survived by Jocelyn, his wife of nearly 67 years and their children, Debbie Cederquist (Dave Cederquist), Rick Wilson (Kathy) and Vicky Wilson (Brenda Yecke) his five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Clyde Wilson (Anita) of Bellflower, CA and sisters, Catherine Loving of Grass Valley, CA and Nell Speer of Winter Haven, FL. The family gives special thanks to Susanne Meaney, APRN, Caregiver Sheila and the staff of Emerald Coast Hospice for the exceptional care they all gave to Richard.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on June 23, 2019