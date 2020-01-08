Services
HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
2276 AIRPORT BLVD.
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 478-3292
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Zepp.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. Zepp. Jr.


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard E. Zepp. Jr. Obituary
Richard E. Zepp. Jr.

Pensacola - Richard E. Zepp, Jr., 71, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Richard was born on June 5, 1948 to Richard E. Zepp, Sr. and Marjorie Zepp in Pensacola, Florida.

He graduated from Escambia High School as a back to back baseball State Champion and went on to graduate with his Master's in Education from the University of West Florida. Richard served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He then went on to become a teacher and group treatment leader at the Juvenile Justice Department. Richard loved spending time with his son and grandsons watching sports and playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard E. Zepp, Sr., Marjorie Zepp, and daughter, Jennifer Lynn Zepp.

Richard is survived by son, Scott Zepp, and grandsons, Ryker and Easton Zepp.

The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00pm at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Tee of Northwest Florida, 3924 W. Navy Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32507.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HARPER-MORRIS MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Download Now