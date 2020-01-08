|
Richard E. Zepp. Jr.
Pensacola - Richard E. Zepp, Jr., 71, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
Richard was born on June 5, 1948 to Richard E. Zepp, Sr. and Marjorie Zepp in Pensacola, Florida.
He graduated from Escambia High School as a back to back baseball State Champion and went on to graduate with his Master's in Education from the University of West Florida. Richard served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He then went on to become a teacher and group treatment leader at the Juvenile Justice Department. Richard loved spending time with his son and grandsons watching sports and playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard E. Zepp, Sr., Marjorie Zepp, and daughter, Jennifer Lynn Zepp.
Richard is survived by son, Scott Zepp, and grandsons, Ryker and Easton Zepp.
The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00pm at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Tee of Northwest Florida, 3924 W. Navy Blvd., Pensacola, FL 32507.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020