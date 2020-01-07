|
Richard "Dickie" Isaac Blackmon
February 7, 1940-January 5, 2020
Richard "Dickie" Isaac Blackmon, 79, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Not only was he a mechanic, but he also loved to hunt, fish, and spent many days driving #54 on the dirt track. He was devoted to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as many, many others.
He is preceded in death by his parents, many brothers and sisters, and the love of his life of 58 years, Gracie Lee Blackmon.
He is survived by daughters, Frankie (Gary) Peters, Mickie (Randy) Mitchell, Christie (Tim) Khune, and Leslie (Todd) Powell; grandchildren, Ginnie, Bubba, Melanie, Kevin, Richie, Ronnie, Jesse, and River; and great-grandchildren, Dalton, Kaydon, Kinzlee, Bella, Ryleigh, Payton, Colton, Tripp, and Caroline.
Pallbearers are Bubba Peters, Richard Khune, Ronnie Khune, Kevin Mitchell, Jesse Powell, and Dalton Biggs.
Honorary Pallbearers are Chad Biggs, Rodney Collins, Everett Eddins, Wendell Eicher, Ed Mercer, and Thomas Hobbs.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North from 5:30PM to 7:30PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the funeral home at 10:00AM with Brother Ronnie Bearden officiating. Interment will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens.
Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy. 29 South, Cantonment, FL entrusted with arrangements. You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020