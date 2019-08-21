|
Richard Joseph Fuller
Pensacola - Richard Joseph Fuller, 73, passed away peacefully on August 12,2019. Originally from New Jersey, Richard relocated to Pensacola after retiring from a career as a utility worker for AmerGen Energy Company, LLC. As a Navy Veteran who earned the National Defense Service Medal, Richard enjoyed the Pensacola area including his love of fishing, the rich Native American history, and watching The Blue Angels take flight. Richard was preceded in death by his mother, Helen and his father, Edgar. He is survived by his sister, Elizabeth, his niece, Lisa, his nephew, Jay (Kathy), as well as their children. Richard will be remembered mostly by his four beautiful children, Jennifer (Tom), Traci, Rebecca, and Jordan, and his two incredible grandchildren. Since Richard was born, lived, and served by the sea, his ashes will be spread on the waters of his home state, New Jersey.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019