|
|
Dr. Richard M. Ferguson Jr.
Fort Payne, AL - Dr. Richard M. Ferguson Jr., 94, of Fort Payne, Alabama, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. He was born June 22, 1925, in Attalla, Alabama, to the late Richard Monroe Ferguson Sr. and Verna Rhodes Ferguson.
He was a 1943 graduate of Etowah High School. Dr. Ferguson was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, serving in World War II. He was a member of the 8th Air Force Society and the 96th Bomb Group. He was actively involved in the Fort Payne community through the years, where he was a member of First Baptist Church, the Lions Club, , Boy Scout Troop 63 (where he served as Scoutmaster), Fort Payne High School Quarterback Club and Band Booster. among other interests.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fort Payne, with Rev. Tim Evans officiating and eulogies given by Lotha Kilgore, Richard Ferguson and Kristy Parker. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 12 noon until the 2 p.m. hour of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lions Club or the Boy Scouts of America.
He is survived by his children, Richard L. Ferguson Sr. (Teresa), Albertville, AL; Patricia Ferguson Mitchell (Curtis), Fort Payne, AL; daughter-in-law, Deborah Ferguson, Haines City, FL; grandchildren Kristy, Lee, David, Curtis Jr. and Lance; great-grandchildren Max, Kate, Ethan, Tiger, Noah and Moritz; a niece, Beth Phillips Day (George), Gadsden, AL; three nephews, Preston T. Phillips Jr. (Charles), Bridgehampton, NY; Richard Phillips (Beverly), Birmingham, AL; and Rick Gill, Pensacola, FL; and two great-nieces, Claire Day and Brooke Day, Gadsden, AL.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Ronald M. Ferguson, Haines City, FL; and sisters and brothers-in-law Maureen Gill (Bill), Pensacola, FL, and Mary Phillips (Preston), Gadsden, AL.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Fort Payne is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020