Richard Paul Carpenter, Sr.



Pensacola - Richard Carpenter, Sr. was born in Mt. Holly, New Jersey in 1936, the son of Collen and Emily Carpenter. He met the love of his life in 1956 and spent the rest of his life being a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather. Richard served his country in the Navy, all over the world, including flying on a P2V in the Cuban Missile Crisis and duty on the US Ranger, in the Gulf of Tonkin during the Vietnam War. After he retired, he completed his Bachelor's Degree from the University of West Florida. He spent his long retirement being kind to everyone he met. He left behind his beloved wife of 62 years, Patricia; his four children, Rick, Randy, Giena, and Sherri; and his grandchildren Jenny, Tony, Elizabeth, Christine, Angel, Christopher, and Katie. He will always be dearly missed.



All who plan to attend the graveside service need to meet at the Faith Chapel Funeral Home on Beverly Parkway at 1:00pm on Friday, 2/22/19 to be part of the funeral procession.



FAITH CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME SOUTH, 100 Beverly Pkwy, is entrusted with the arrangements.



You may express your condolences online at www.fcfhs.com Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary