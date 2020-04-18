|
Richard Poffenberger
Pensacola - Richard Alan Poffenberger was born Sept 14, 1961 at the Naval Hospital in Pensacola, Fl. He left this life on April 14, 2020. Richard is survived by his mother, Virginia McMillan Poffenberger and his sister, Virginia (Ginny) Poffenberger, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Capt.Richard Lee Poffenberger, USNR, Ret and his younger brother, Curtis Lee Poffenberger.
Richard, known as Rap to his family and friends, has always had a tough life as he struggled with cerebral palsy and mental health problems which included schizophrenia. During his Happy times, he was well known for his keen wit and intelligence and his ability to laugh at himself. We will miss his Happy times, but are glad for him that all the Sad times are over.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when we all can gather.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the DAR Schools Fund and sent to FSSDAR (Florida State Society Daughters of the American Revolution) State Treasurer Jeanne Basso 20024 Sareceno Dr. Estero, FL 33928-7735. Or you may select a .
