Richard Randall Greene, Sr.
Pensacola - Richard was born December 2, 1940 in Hackensack, NJ. He will best be known as a loyal husband and father. He was known as "Big Daddy" to many grandchildren.
He proudly served in the United States Army for 20 years. He was a Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm recipient. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal.
He leaves behind four sons and a daughter, Richard R Greene JR (Shelena) Savannah GA, Roger R Greene (Patsy) Social circle, GA., Ronald R Greene SR Pensacola, FL, Robert R Greene (Jennifer) Pensacola, FL, and Helene Severs (Jeff) Augusta GA; grandsons, Christopher D Greene, Brian Andrews, Richard R Greene III and Ronald Greene Jr.; granddaughters, Angela Marie, Wendi Enfinger-Simmons, Haley Hardin, Cheyenne Steeger, Mataya Sellers, Lenie Sellers and Taylor Greene ; many great grandchildren and one brother, Jack Greene.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Marie in 2010; and his grandson, Brandon Cody Greene in 1995.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum on the grounds of Bayview Memorial Park.
In lieu flowers memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care, 5041 N. 12th Ave., Pensacola, FL 32504.
BAYVIEW FISHER-POU CHAPEL, 3351 Scenic Highway is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.bayviewfisher-pouchapel.com.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Oct. 6, 2019