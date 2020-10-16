1/1
Richard S. Cooper Sr.
1926 - 2020
Richard S. Cooper Sr.

Richard S. Cooper, Sr. was born on Dec. 19, 1926 in Montgomery, AL to Eliza Pearl Johnson and John Chester Cooper and died Oct. 9, 2020 in Gulf Breeze, FL two months shy of 94. As a young man "Bud" lived in Greenville, Prattville and Demopolis, AL. His greatest passion was a love of golf. He attended the University of Alabama and served his country in the Army Air Corps.

His long career as a golf professional and life-long member of the PGA began in 1954 at Vestavia Hills Country Club in Birmingham, AL and as head golf pro at The Laurel Country Club in Laurel, MS., and Perdido Bay Country Club in Pensacola, FL. He was a skilled club maker creating Coopers Custom Clubs later in life. One of his greatest joys he shared was playing an exhibition round of golf with the legendary Byron Nelson. He was inducted into the Gulf States Chapter of the PGA Hall of Fame in 2009. He was a true gentleman who loved his family, bass fishing and Alabama Football!

Bud was preceded in death by a brother, John Cooper, a sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Frank Rushing, and his beloved wife, Virginia Norris Cooper. He is survived by Richard Cooper, Jr. (Donna) of Pensacola, FL, Barbara Cooper Ross (Mark) of Little Rock, AR, James Cooper (Nancy) of Gulf Breeze, FL and Roderick Cooper (Rhonda) of Pensacola, FL, 6 beloved grandchildren: Sam Cooper (Liz), Charlie Cooper (Kayla) Katie Cooper Munro (Jacob), Rebecca Cooper Ross, Mary Cooper and Sarah Cooper Howell (JP) and two nephews Frank and Richard Rushing and their families. Loved by all, he influenced and touched many lives.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. To honor Bud's memory please donate to a charity of your choice.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
