Pensacola - Ricky Earl Boggs went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2020 at 3:25 p.m. He was born on September 25, 1965 to James Louie Boggs and Judy Boggs.



Ricky had a great love for singing, art and dolphins. He always had a smile on his face, never complained, he would light up any room he would walk in to. When you felt like crying, he would always find words to make you laugh. Ricky talked about God to everyone that he met. If you wanted a question answered concerning the Bible, Ricky was the person to go to.



Ricky is preceded in death by his father, James Louie Boggs; niece, Lorie Adale Boggs-Lord.



Those left to cherish his memories are, mother, Judy Wright Boggs Pearce; stepdad, Bryan Pearce; sisters, Judy Simmons and Sandra Lord; 3 nephews; 6 nieces; several great nephews and great nieces.



A memorial Service will be held at Trahan Family Funeral Home located at 60 Industrial Blvd on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2 p.m.









