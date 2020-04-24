Services
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
850-944-0355
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Pensacola Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Pensacola
7433 Pine Forest Rd
Pensacola, FL 32526
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
live-streamed at http://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1065015 The password for viewing this webcast has been set to: 20080
1941 - 2020
Riley Stover Obituary
Riley Stover

Pensacola - Riley "Smokey" Stover, age 79, returned to his heavenly home on April 24, 2020. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him throughout his life.

Riley was born in Tiffin, Ohio to Eva Louise Brittingham and James Glenn Stover. The youngest of twelve children, he grew up surrounded by love and laughter, and never passed an opportunity to make a stranger a friend.

He graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in Upper Sandusky, Ohio in 1959.

Riley met his wife of 55 years in Pensacola, Florida while serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Lexington. They were married June 25, 1965. They raised their two children in an atmosphere of love and Christian faith.

He worked and retired from BNSF Railroad after 33 years as an engineer. He loved pulling trains, flying the Cessna 172, golfing and gardening.

He is dearly missed by his friends and loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.

Riley is survived by his wife, Ann; his son, Gary; his daughter, Cheryl Wilson (son-in-law Sam); his grandchildren, Megan, Charlie and Henry; and his sisters, Anita Spiegel (husband Max), Rita Nickelson and Phyllis Griffin.

Visitation will be 10:30 AM on Monday April 27 at Pensacola Memorial Gardens with services at 11 AM. We will be observing the CDC guidelines and the service will be live-streamed at http://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1065015

The password for viewing this webcast has been set to: 20080. Please call 850-944-0355 or 850-529-6201 with any questions. He will be buried at Barrancas National Cemetery. Reverend Dale Patterson will officiate the service.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
