Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Longfellow Civic Center
Bay Saint Louis, MS
Pensacola, FL - Rita Boh Fraering, age 86, native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and resident of Pensacola, Florida passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Friday, January 25, 2019.

Rita devoted her life to her family. She truly lived to the fullest through simple pleasures; she will be best remembered for offering great conversation and comfort food to everyone who walked through her famously always-open kitchen door.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Fraering; her parents, Roger and Rita Boh; her brothers, Roger Jr., Charlie and Bob; and her identical twin sister (older by 4 minutes!), Margaret.

She is survived by her 5 children: Cindy Wolfe Scott, Marion J. Wolfe III, Nancye Wolfe Harris, Leslie Wolfe Youd, Cathy Wolfe; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

Rita's boundless spirit and love will be deeply missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held in her memory at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Longfellow Center in Bay Saint Louis, MS.

In lieu of flowers, her family has requested donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry on her behalf.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
