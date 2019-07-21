Rita Bosso Ryan



Pensacola - Rita Bosso Ryan, 97, passed away peacefully at her home in Pensacola on July 13, 2019 with her loving daughters by her side.



Rita, a life-long resident of Pensacola was born on January 14, 1922 and graduated from St. Michael's School in 1938. Rita grew up on Government Street and loved skating down the hill on Palafox Street and playing in Seville Square. She enjoyed working at Zoellner's Music House with Viv and Fritz, her sister and brother-in-law. Rita also loved celebrating July 4th with the family on Pensacola Beach for many years.



Rita and her husband, Danny, lived a life together that is an example of devotion and commitment to her daughters and so many others. Her priority was her Catholic faith and her family. She attended daily Mass with Danny, her husband of 68 years and also prayed the rosary daily. Rita loved to open her house to family gatherings where there was always room for one (or several) more. She made guests feel welcome. Rita's care and concern touched each of her eleven grandchildren with whom she shared advice and a game of cards. Since Rita's faith was very important to her, her six daughters all attended Sacred Heart School and Pensacola Catholic High School. Rita was so proud of her daughters. She will be missed by all.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Danny in May 2015; her parents, Edith & Samuel Bosso; her sisters, Velma Foss, Vivian Zoellner, Edith Simmons and Janice Hayno; her brothers, Robert Bosso, Sammy Bosso, Bernie Bosso and Billy Bosso.



She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Colombo (Terry), Iris Mariani, Elaine Mulroy (Tommy), Rita Gedney (George), Anne Mundell (Mike), and Edie Johnson (Tom); eleven grandchildren, Daniel Gedney (Courtney), Kaitlin Thomas (Jay), Monica Olszens (Keith), Steven Mariani (Ann), Jonathan Mundell, Amanda Nelson (James), Rachel Mundell, Kristen Zengierski (Donovan), Andrew Johnson, Greg Johnson (Danielle) and Rita Johnson; four great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and her sister-in-law, Luisa Bosso.



Visitation will be held 9:30am until The Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 3131 Hyde Park Rd. with Msgr. Stephen Bosso celebrant. A Rosary prayer service will precede the Mass. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Daniel Gedney, Jay Thomas, Steven Mariani, Andrew Johnson, Robby Hannah, and Kevin Bosso. Honorary pallbearers are Jonathan Mundell and Greg Johnson.



The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 2200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola, FL 32505.



The family wishes to thank the caring attention provided to Rita by Ginger Herm Funk, Nancy Hughes and Felicia Bargaineer. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Kindred, Primary Care Housecalls and Covenant Home Health & Covenant Hospice. Published in Pensacola News Journal on July 21, 2019