Rita J. Somma
Rita J. Somma

Rita Jeanne Somma, a resident of Fort Walton Beach, FL, died peacefully in her sleep, Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Rita was born September 24, 1933, of Catholic faith in Beverly, Mass, to Julius and Genevieve Sullivan Markert; She married Angelo Somma a USAF Airmen on Jan. 4,1953 and they had 3 children.

Rita worked for Pantry Pride until it closed in FWB. Later, moved to Pensacola where she & Angelo purchased Italy's Finest Pizzeria on Navy Blvd. Rita worked parttime as a banker before she retired. Rita was the cofounder of Buona Fortuna Lodge in 2006 & a member of the Sons of Italy in FWB. Rita was highly active and a hands-on member of the lodge. Rita was full of life & never met a stranger. Her personality was contagious and was adored by many.

Rita is preceded in death by her parents, Julius & Genevieve Markert, her sister Mary Coleman, 3 brothers, Mike, Bobby and Lou Markert, her husband, Angelo Somma in 2019 and recently her son-in-law Danny Paulsen. She is survived by her children, Rita Clark, Ann Paulsen, and Vincent (Priscilla) Somma. Her grandchildren, Doug (Sabrina) Crook, Ashley (Brian) Nadreau, Gaby (Brian) Banks, Glen (Denise) Somma, Vinny (Amaris) Somma, Amber, Sylvia & Edde Somma and 9 Great Grandchildren.

Rita was a very loving mother to her children, grand and great grandchildren. She will always be loved and deeply missed by all who knew her. The family will hold a private memorial later.




Published in the Pensacola News Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family-Funeral & Cremation
5627 North Davis Highway
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
