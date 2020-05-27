|
Rita McLeod Evanoff Mabie
Pensacola - Rita McLeod Evanoff Mabie passed peacefully at her home in Pensacola, Florida on May 26, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. Rita was born in Florala, Alabama on March 8, 1963. From an early age Rita excelled in her many pursuits, especially academia, sports and business. In high school she was a cheerleading captain and played basketball, volleyball and softball. After meeting her future husband, Lefferts L. Mabie, III, they shared an exciting and adventurous life filled with worldly travels and exceptional experiences. Rita graduated from the University of West Florida in 1996 with a BS Degree in Business Administration. Thereafter, her husband opened a law office in Tampa, Florida at which she was instrumental in managing the practice. She was also an active and successful Real Estate Agent, served on the Board of Directors and as President of the Harbour Island Community Services Association and the Port Royal Home Owner's Association. She also served as a Friend of Pace at the Pace Center for Girls in Pensacola. Rita's tireless work ethic was admired by many over her diverse career. The couple divided their time between Tampa and Pensacola until 2014 when she returned to Pensacola to care for her beloved mother-in-law, Marianne Mabie. Our dearest Rita will always be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes, wonderful smile, formidable strength, caring and generous nature and her endless loyalty to those she loved. Known lovingly as "Aunt Rita", she was an invaluable nurturing, maternal figure in the lives of many. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Samuel and Cosetta Strickland; brother, John ("BB") McLeod; sister- in-law, Stephanie Kozain; father and mother-in-law, Lefferts L. Mabie, Jr. and Marianne Mabie, who loved and adored her; and her cherished Labrador, Claude. She is survived by her husband and partner of over 30 years, Lefferts L. Mabie, III; dearly beloved mother, Joan McLeod; nephews, John and Robert McLeod; sister-in-law, Margarete Mabie; niece, Charlotte (Eugen) Jerbic and their 2 children, Mila and Nicolas, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held in the coming weeks. Please contact the family at [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Pensacola Humane Society or the Pace Center for Girls in Rita's honor. The family extends their deepest gratitude to the team of nurses, friends and family members that supported Rita during her courageous battle with leukemia, and especially to her lifelong friend, Peggy Sutton.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020