More Obituaries for Rita Donlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita R. Green Donlan

Rita R. Green Donlan Obituary
Rita R. Green Donlan

Fishers - Rita R. Green Donlan, 99, of Fishers, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on March 14, 1920, in Indianapolis to the late William John and Rita Ruth (Ostheimer) Green.

Mrs. Donlan was a graduate of Holy Cross School and St. Mary High School. God and Church were important to her and she was a long-time member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She had many wonderful friendships and loved to attend parties with family and friends. She enjoyed playing bridge and traveling with her two daughters. Many wonderful years were spent at the family home on Pensacola Beach.

Survivors include her daughters, Joanne Donlan Kinsman and Linda Erwin; son, William Donlan (Diana); grandchildren, Jacquie Berry-Schroedle (Pete), Kasey Shade (Matt), Thomas McConnell (Sarah), Kahla Grace (Ryan), Kristy McConnell, Christopher Donlan (Kim), Courtney Kinsman Cordero (Christian) and Kelly Dingman (Brian); and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Edward F. Donlan; her parents; and brother, Brandon Green.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish at Geist, 10350 Glaser Way, Fishers, IN 46037. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the mass starting at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Entombment will follow services in Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hemophilia of Indiana, 6910 N. Shadeland Ave., Ste. 140, Indianapolis, IN 46220. Envelopes will be provided by the funeral home.

Online condolences: www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
