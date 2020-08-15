Robbie Nell Paulk
Pensacola, FL - Robbie Nell Paulk, 88, of Pensacola, Florida passed away August 7, 2020, after a brief hospitalization. She passed surrounded by family.
Robbie was born to the late Dewey and Carrie Napier on June 3, 1932, in Rehobeth, Alabama. Robbie was the youngest of five children, with three sisters and a brother. Robbie graduated from Rehobeth High School on May 26, 1950, shortly after marrying the love of her life, Hubert Paulk, on February 16, 1950.
Robbie and Hubert resided in Dothan, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida for all 71 years of their marriage. Robbie is survived by her husband, Hubert Paulk, two daughters, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Robbie dedicated her life to her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Robbie and Hubert worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their family. Robbie was a faithful Christian who showed her love for the Lord in all she did inside and outside the church. Robbie was a successful business woman with her crafts, Robbie Dolls, and used that business as just another way to spread joy into other's lives. Robbie never hesitated to help another and always had the best ideas on how to "fix it." Her intuition and kind soul not only reflected on her own family, but countless others that she helped through good, principled advice, a kind act, or a humorous perspective. Robbie was a bright personality that her family and friends looked to for her positive and cheerful attitude. Her love radiated to everyone and every creature, big and small. While she can never be replaced, her family will honor her legacy by living the lessons she taught, the morals and values she instilled, and the kindness she shared with everyone she came in contact with.
Arrangements are handled by Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, Scenic Hwy. Services will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11 am. To protect Robbie's beloved friends and family from COVID 19, services will be private. Should loved ones choose, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
in lieu of flowers.