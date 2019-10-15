|
Robert "Bob" Allen
Pensacola - Robert "Bob" Jess Allen, 91, left his earthly home on October 13, 2019. Bob was born in Columbus, Montana to the late Marguerite and Harvey P. Allen.
Bob served his country for 24 years in the U.S. Navy. He began his Naval career as an enlisted man and retired as a Lieutenant Commander. He loved bring a Naval Pilot. Bob was one of the pilots of The Super Constellation Transport for the Blue Angel's team. Bob had a wonderful Naval career, taking him to many places in Japan, Iceland, Alaska, Hawaii, California and Kansas. After retiring from the Navy, Bob went on to college, worked for KMart, and the Escambia County School Board before fully retiring. Bob loved traveling.
Bob is survived by his son, Harvey Allen (Pam), who live in Pensacola; two grandchildren, Randy Allen (Sam) of Pensacola, FL and Ema Gentry (Gavin) of Lake Charles, LA.; great grandchildren Noah Gentry and Piper Gentry of Lake Charles, LA.; a sister, Carol Miller (John) of Arizona; and his first wife, Margene of Pensacola. He is also survived by his very special friend of over 15 years, Belle, her son's Joey and Mike and Belle's grandchildren and great grandchildren who loved Bob as their "Dad" and "Papa Bob".
Bob was the kind of friend that was always wanting to help friends out. If you expressed a need for something and he found out, soon you would have what you needed.
Bob was a member of the Elk's Lodge, the AMVETS, Shriners, , American Legion, and Fleet Reserve.
We would like to take this opportunity to thank Joey, Michelle, the many other nurses and friends who spent days lovingly caring for Bob. Also a big thanks to Covenant Hospice. Bob was loved by so many!
Bob used to be a pilot for the Navy. Now he has gained his angel wings. Fly high and proud!
A visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Oak Lawn Funeral Home. Services will be Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, followed by his interment with full military honors at Barrancas National Cemetery. A reception will be held back at Oak Lawn Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019