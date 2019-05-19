|
|
Robert Allen Wensel, Sr.
Yulee, FL - Robert Allen Wensel, Sr., age 55, passed away on April 23, 2019 at his Yulee, FL residence. Loving husband of Debra King (Chesnut). Father of Robert Wensel, Jr., Kimberly Vogelsong (Lee), Denise King. Brother of Ted Deitch, Jim Deitch (Jan) and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and cousins. Funeral service took place on May 2 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pensacola, FL, where his mother, Patricia Deitch, is laid to rest.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on May 19, 2019