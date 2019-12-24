Services
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
(850)438-6235
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Trahan Family Funeral Home of Pensacola
419 Yoakum Court
Pensacola, FL 32505
Robert Andrew Stratton


1940 - 2019
Robert Andrew Stratton Obituary
Robert Andrew Stratton

Pensacola, Florida - Robert Andrew Stratton

April 11, 1940-December 21, 2019

USN, Retired, CMC Robert Andrew Stratton, 79, passed away peacefully into the Lord's arms on December 21, 2019. Bob was a devout and dedicated Christian and shared his love of Jesus with everyone he met. He was a loving, devoted husband and father. He also proudly served our country for 30 years before retiring.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother- Loretta Rice Stratton; father- William Alfred Stratton; and sister- Barbara Phillippe.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years- Geraldine Chavis Stratton; children- Melissa Jachson (Shelvuy), Jennifer King (Rob), Rob Andrew Stratton Jr., Sherry Akenson, Terry Lynn Isaacs, Perry Joe Newton (Jane), and Merry Lou Newton; sisters- and brother-in-law- Patricia Booker (Mickey), Eloise Murphy, and Shirley Ingram; as well as 14 grandchildren and several greatgrandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Jack and Ruth Butler for their endearing friendship, love and fellowship in Christ, as well as Dr. Delaney at West Florida Hospital for his compassion and care.

The service to honor Bob's life will be on Thursday, December 26, 2019, with the visitation beginning at 2:00 PM and the service to immediately follow at 3:00PM at Trahan Family Funeral Home.
Published in Pensacola News Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
