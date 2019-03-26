|
Robert Ann Taylor
- - Robert Ann Taylor (Bennie Ann) went to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019. She was born April 29, 1935 in Pensacola, FL to Ann and Robert Haven USN. Her father was a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and went to Pensacola where he earned his wings of gold to fly. Bennie's father died in a plane crash during Navy training exercises before Bennie was born. Her mother Ann was civilian head of the Navy Hospital and raised two daughters, Bennie and Maripat. Her mother always made sure the daughters attended church and Bennie knew Jesus at a young age. She attended Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College) in Memphis, TN. After graduation she returned to Pensacola where she met Harold. They were married in 1968. She would teach in Escambia County, FL schools for 30 years teaching elementary and special education. Bennie loved teaching and got her Masters in Special Education from the University of West Florida. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha and Delta Kappa Gamma. She was an active member of Centralia Presbyterian Church and taught the Ladies Circle, Ladies Sunday School Class, edited the church newsletter and was secretary of the Mission Committee. She also directed a handbell choir. She is survived by her husband, Harold; her sister, Maripat Oyaas (Bernie), Hickory, NC; sister-in-law, Eleanor Kapustka (Dr. Ed) Whitewater, WI; cousins, Gillis Mellen (Carol), Flemington, NJ, Flora Woodward (John), Hollywood, MD, Murdock (Mac) Campbell (Diane), Gulf Breeze FL; and Harold's nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, March 29, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, 3050 West Hundred Road, in Chester, VA. The funeral will be Saturday March 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Centralia Presbyterian Church, Chester.
Burial will follow at the Centralia Cemetery. Lunch will be served afterwards at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centralia Presbyterian Church, 4625 Centralia Road, Chester, VA 23831. Condolences may be made online at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Mar. 26, 2019