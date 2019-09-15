|
|
Robert B. Gravley
- - Robert Gravley, aged 69, died unexpectedly on August 19 while camping with his wife Carol in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. An avid motorcyclist, Robert died while doing one of the things he loved best: exploring back roads in the national forest while on his motorcycle.
A Marine Corps veteran, Robert's experiences in Vietnam profoundly shaped his life. He was able to overcome many personal sorrows, reaching out to others with great compassion and kindness, especially to his fellow veterans.
A long-time resident of Pensacola, Robert was a founding member of the Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council, a non-profit organization that helps veterans identify and receive services to which they are entitled. He was also a strong supporter and ambassador with the board of The HER Foundation, a non-profit that serves the needs of homeless female veterans. He was a Service Officer, guiding veterans and their survivors through the paperwork with the VA for a number of years and was a member of several veterans organizations. He positively touched the lives of more people than he realized.
Robert is survived by his wife of four years Carol Hemmye, brother Chuck Gravley, sister Wendy Gravley, stepdaughter Cassi O'Donnell, stepgranddaughters, brother-in-law Marc Hemmye, sister-in-law Deb Hemmye and many, many cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 28, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pensacola, 9888 Pensacola Blvd. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations in his name be given to the Gulf Coast Veterans Advocacy Council, or the HER Foundation, or a charity of your choosing. Semper fi, Robert, you left us too soon and will be sorely missed.
Published in Pensacola News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019